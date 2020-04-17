SD Women’s Prison escapee Red Leaf back in custody; Boneshirt still at large

A state prison inmate who walked away from a minimum-security unit in Pierre last month is back in custody.

Inmate Sylvia Red Leaf was apprehended in Box Elder, SD this (Fri.) morning.

Red Leaf was among a group of inmates who walked away from the Pierre Community Work Center March 23. Inmate Philomene Boneshirt is the only inmate among the group who remains on escape status.

Red Leaf is serving two 3-year, 9-month, 15-day sentences for possession of a controlled substance and a 1-year, 9-month, 15-day sentence for eluding. All of the convictions are from Pennington County.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by a maximum of 5-years in prison.