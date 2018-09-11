Erwin and Becker Named Pierre Homecoming Royalty

At Homecoming Coronation last (Mon.) night in Pierre, Tess Erwin and Frank Becker were named as Lady Governor and Governor for T.F. Riggs High School.

The other Lady Governor candidates were Carly Bowman, Abigail Foster, Halle Gronlund and Emily Mikkelsen and the other Governor candidates were Tucker Berens, Gage Gehring, Jack Maher and Dmitri Mutchelknaus.

Homecoming activities for Pierre will be held throughout the week and include a parade this evening (Tues.) at 7.