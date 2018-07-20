Errors Contribute to Post 8 Setback

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 bats went silent on Thursday night as Minot, N.D. scored 5 runs in the 5th inning and went on to defeat Pierre 12-3 in American Legion baseball in Pierre. Post 8 also faltered in the field committing 7 errors in the game which Minot also took advantage. Micheal Lusk had 3 of Pierre’s 9 hits in the game while Peyton Zabel drove in two of the three runs. Dawson Puepke started but went only 4.1 innings before running into trouble in the 5th. The loss was the second straight for Pierre who’s record dropped to 20-19 on the season. Pierre is back in action today (Friday) at Hyde Stadium hosting Watertown at 11 am and Minot at 1:30 pm.