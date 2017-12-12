Enrollment Increase at Pierre Middle School Exciting and Challenging

PIERRE, SD- Staff at the Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre are preparing for an enrollment increase of about 100 students in the next few years.
Principal Dr. Kyley Cumbow, in an update to the school board last (Mon.) night, said the increase is exciting, but also creates some challenges.
Cumbow says staff is considering a variety of options and she hopes to bring their recommendation to the school board in January.
