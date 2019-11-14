Engbrecht named Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week

Congratulations to Delaney Engbrecht (Band) for being chosen as Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank “Performer of the Week.” Here is her nomination:

Delaney consistently proves herself as a strong leader and dedicated musician in class and extra curriculars such as pep band, marching band, jazz band, drumline and helping young students. Recently, Delaney attended the Augustana Band Festival where her guest conductor and the chair of the festival took notice of her leadership and ability. When another student was unable to play his part, Delaney volunteered quickly and modestly to learn it. She had less than 48 hours to do so. I am always proud of my students when we travel, as they represent our program well, but Delaney truly went above and beyond.

Pierre T.F. Riggs band director Mackenzie McKeithan-Jensen received this email from the festival chair:

Hi Mackenzie,

I sat in on part of a blue band rehearsal today and just wanted to let you know how great your percussionist, Delaney, did today. She covered a xylophone part we needed covered as another student wasn’t a great mallet player. She did an AMAZING job picking up this part and was just this impeccable motor for the band. She really stepped up and showed true leadership skills today. I hope she knows her hard work didn’t go unnoticed.