Karen Gallagher Vice President of Mission Avera St Mary’s and Russ Hofeldt Central Operations Manager at Feeding SD stopped in studio today to talk with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the upcoming event Feb. 27th. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Empty-Bowls-Karen-Gallagher-and-Russ-Hofelt-2-22-18.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.