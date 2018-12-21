Emma, Oliver top baby names of 2018 at Sanford Health

For the second consecutive year, Emma was the most popular name for newborn girls at Sanford Health. For boys, Oliver topped the list of most popular names for 2018.

Emma holds on to the top spot after ranking first on Sanford’s list in 2015 and third in 2016. Oliver did not rank in the top five for boys names across the health system in 2017. Jackson, the most popular name for a baby boy in 2017, did not return to the top five list for 2018.

The top-five baby names at Sanford Health for 2018 are:

Girls:

1. Emma

2. Harper

3. Ava

4. Evelyn

5. Avery

Boys:

1. Oliver

2. Liam

3. Owen

4. Henry

5. Hudson