Emily Hughes named Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week

Congratulations to Emily Hughes for being chosen as Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank “Performer of the Week.” Here is her nomination: Emily Hughes was enrolled in Pottery and maintained a 3.8 grade point average in her class load this semester. Aside from her academic responsibilities, Emily continued her painting practices at home and attended art club meetings to organize the Christmas tree for Christmas at the Capital. Emily submitted artwork to the Lakota Nation Invitational and the Scholastic Art Competition. Her Koi acrylic painting on vinyl received 1st place and her Phobia Triptych watercolor painting received 2nd place at LNI. Today, she was awarded a Silver Key award for the Koi painting and honorable mention for the Phobia Triptych at the Scholastic Art 2020 Competition. Emily’s Koi painting on vinyl is also on display at the High School Art Invitational at the Augustana University and she will present her portfolio to AU art professors for a chance to win a scholarship the beginning of February. In addition, Emily has been invited to be a member of the National Art Honor Society for her continued focus submitting artwork to competitions, being an outstanding member of Art Club, and maintaining an excellent GPA. Emily also works in the community at the Hospice Thrift Store part time.