Emerson Marie Merrill 2020 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Emerson Marie Merrill returned to the arms of God on Friday, June 12th at Avera St. Mary’s Pierre. At about 11 weeks gestation, she was diagnosed with Turner’s Syndrome: a rare genetic disorder. Emerson fought hard for about 20 weeks; we are so proud of her for putting up a good fight against her circumstances.

When we found out we were expecting, we were so excited! We loved seeing the positive signs on the tests. We embraced the pregnancy. Christina was very nauseas during the pregnancy, but, she would still eat Guadalajara’s. Emerson must have liked it too! We looked forward to every weekly benchmark. We would read about how big she was, how she was progressing, and what was being developed. She began making herself known at 17 weeks. Christina could feel her little movements inside of her. Christina took weekly photos of her growing baby bump.

Emerson was a little traveler. She traveled to California with us before we even knew about her! She also went camping with us three times and climbed to the top of Crow Peak in Spearfish.

We are happy and thankful we got to spend that time with her and think about a future with her. We are lucky we were able to meet her and hold her in our arms. We know she will always be with us in our hearts and will always be watching over us. Mommy and Daddy love you Emerson.

Emerson is survived by her parents Zachary and Christina Merrill, grandparents, Lee Borah, Cathy Borah, Kevin Merrill and Tami Merrill, great-grandparents, Leroy Varilek, Sheila Varilek, Larry Merrill, Carol Merrill and Lorraine Borah. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles, Samantha Pietz, Robert Pietz, Ben Merrill and Melanie Merrill, her cousins, Carter Merrill, Maddie Merrill, William Pietz, Tristan Pietz, Samuel Pietz, and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather Glen Borah, great- grandparents Bob Voeltz and Helga Voeltz and great-uncle Jim Varilek.

There will be a visitation from 10:00am to 11:00am on Wednesday, June 17th at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre followed by a graveside service at 11:30am at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. If you are attending please follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing face coverings.