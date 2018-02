City of Pierre: Emergency Snow Route Declaration

The City will be ticketing and towing vehicles that impede snow removal operations. Plowing will begin after 2 a.m. Emergency Snow Routes will be cleared first, followed by residential streets. Please travel safely!

