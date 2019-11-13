Emergency drill to be conducted this afternoon at Stanley and Hughes County Courthouses

The Hughes and Stanley County Courthouses will be closed to the public from 3-5pm today (Wed.).

Emergency management director Rob Fines says there will be a whole lot of commotion in and around both courthouses, but there’s no cause for alarm.

Again, the Hughes and Stanley County Courthouses will be closed to the public from 3-5pm today (Wed.) for an emergency training exercise.

Last month, local emergency responders and Pierre Regional Airport personnel conducted a drill at the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration requires that exercise every three years to maintain commercial airport certification.