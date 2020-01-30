Elvyn Hansen 1927 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Elvyn Richard Hansen, 92, of Pierre passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2020 at Avera Saint Mary’s Hospital in Pierre following a brief illness.

The family will host a memorial service at 11:00am on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the American Legion Cabin in Pierre. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Elvyn was born on November 20, 1927 in Veblen, SD to John and Anna (Damm) Hansen. Elvyn grew up on the family farm near Veblen along with seven brothers and one sister. He attended school through the eighth grade.

On February 20, 1945, Elvyn and his twin brother, Edwin joined the US Navy and were called to active duty on April 18, 1945 during WWII, and were honorably discharged on July 7, 1946 as the war ended. After his service, Elvyn returned home and on September 2, 1948, he married the love of his life, Darlene Schreier. They raised two children, Paul and Vicky, and were married for 43 years until Darlene passed away in 1991, one day before her 60th birthday.

Elvyn worked road construction as a heavy equipment operator most of his life and he and Darlene moved to follow jobs living in many communities in South Dakota, as well as North Dakota and Minnesota before finally settling in the Pierre area. Elvyn was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.

Elvyn loved spending time with family, especially as he watched as his grandchildren grow and begin families of their own. He also enjoyed wood working, camping, hunting, fishing, always had a crossword puzzle handy, and was a very competitive game player.

Elvyn is survived by his daughter, Vicky (Marv) Engelhaupt; grandchildren, Jamie (Christina) Engelhaupt, Spearfish, SD and Misti (Kent) Lewis, Ft. Pierre; and great grandchildren, Tate (fiancée Delany Baker-Blastick) Lewis, Clear Lake, SD; Tya (fiancée Sage Alexander) Lewis, Whitewood, SD; and Shelby Engelhaupt, Chadron, NE and Alex Engelhaupt, Spearfish, SD.

Preceding Elvyn in death were his wife, Darlene; son, Paul; siblings-Jack, Ernest, Carrie, George, Paul, Peter, Edwin and Herbert; and his parents.