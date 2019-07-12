Elrod statue placed on Trail of Governors

The bronze statue of former South Dakota Gov. Samuel Elrod (5th) was placed along the Trail of Governors in Pierre this (Fri.) morning. The statue is on Capitol Avenue in front of the historic St. Charles building.

Elrod’s statue, along with Archie Gubbrud’s (22nd) and Dennis Daugaard’s (32nd) were unveiled last month. They are the 23rd, 24th and 25th statues placed on display from the State Capitol grounds to downtown Pierre near the Missouri River.

Trail of Governors statues cost around $72,000 each and are paid for using private donations, not state government funds. Find more information at www.TrailofGovernors.com.

Pierre businessmen Leroy Foster and Rick Jensen came up with the idea for the Trail of Governors. A foundation was formed in 2010 and the first bronze statues (Arthur Mellette 1st, Harlan Bushfield 16th and Walter D. Miller 29th) were placed in 2012. South Dakota artists Lee Leuning, John Lopez, James Michael Maher, Sherri Treeby and James Van Nuys have been selected to create the sculptures.

Statue of former SD Gov. Samuel Elrod. Trail of Governors founding members Rick Jensen and LeRoy Foster.

Trail of Governors Foundation members Chuck Shroyer, Rick Jensen and LeRoy Foster and Pierre City Manager of Communications, Special Projects and IT Brooke Bohnenkamp.

Pierre city workers placed the Elrod statue.