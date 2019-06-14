Elrod, Gubbrud and Daugaard statues unveiled today

Life size, bronze statues of three more governors were unveiled today in Pierre.

This year’s additions to the Trail of Governors are Govs. Samuel Elrod (5th), Archie Gubbrud (22nd) and Dennis Daugaard (32nd).

Gov. Kristi Noem says all three men provided strong leadership for the state.

Former Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he had a lot of help during his eight years in office.

These statues are the 23rd, 24th and 25th statues on display from the State Capitol grounds to downtown Pierre near the Missouri River.

The Elrod statue was sculpted by James Van Nuys, Gubbrud by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby and Daugaard by James Michael Maher.

Trail of Governors statues cost around $72,000 each and are paid for using private donations, not state government funds. Find more information at www.TrailofGovernors.com.

Former Lt. Gov. Matt Michels, who served as emcee, jokingly offered to start a Trail of Lt. Governors, offering “Flat Matt” as the first of the collection.