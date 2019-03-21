Elmer Johnson 1928 – 2019

HIGHMORE, SD – Elmer Royal Johnson, 90 of Highmore passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Faulkton Area Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Highmore with Rev. Sara Kayser presiding. Burial will be in the Highmore Cemetery. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the services.

Elmer Royal Johnson was born November 24, 1928 in Highmore, SD to August S. and Della (Anderson) Johnson. He lived all his life on the family farm in Illinois Township in northern Hyde County. He attended grade school at the Illinois Country Grade School and then furthered his education at Highmore High School, graduating in 1946. Upon graduation, he took a trip to Chicago and took in the historic sites and toured the Chicago Stock Yards. Elmer returned to the family farm and took great pride in being a good steward of the land and caretaker of his cattle until the time of his open-heart surgery at age 84. However, as we found, even after surgery his cows still needed tubs. With the assistance of JD, Sylvia, Adam, August and Aida Anderson and Burt and Laura Anderson, he continued ranching until the time of his death.

Elmer was a quiet man with a ready smile. Slow to anger, “Patience” plus and never in a “Hurry”. To Elmer Life was not a race – but a journey. He was honest, hardworking and no task to great or small for him to tackle. He always took time for church and was thankful and appreciated the little things in life. When asked after his 90th birthday, what his favorite thing in life was, his reply was “all of it!”

Elmer was a baptized and confirmed member of Our Savior Lutheran Church at Sedgwick. He was an active member of the Ree Valley Masonic Lodge #70. He enjoyed visiting with people and attending cattle tours and sales, antique tractor shows and threshing bees. Elmer always took time to read a good book and kept up with politics and the news.

He is survived by his extended Anderson family, including the Scott Anderson’s, Burton Anderson’s, Mike Anderson’s, Dusty Anderson’s; and his sister- in-law, Katherine “Kitty” Burdick Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Duane.

The family request memorial funds to be given to the Hyde County Library.

