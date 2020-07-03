Ellsworth doing B-1 Flyovers as part of area Independence Day events

A B-1 from the 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct flyovers above five Independence Day events on July 4.

The current flyover schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. – Custer Patriots Parade (Custer, S.D.)

10 a.m. – Piedmont Independence Day Parade (Piedmont, S.D.)

10:30 a.m. – Belle Fourche Independence Day Parade (Belle Fourche, S.D.)

10:30 a.m. – Hot Springs 4th of July Parade (Hot Springs, S.D.)

Noon – Spearfish Independence Day Parade (Spearfish, S.D.)

B-1 flyovers are allowed as part of an approved training mission. Residents living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the flyover.

Photos and videos of the flyover are encouraged and can be shared with Ellsworth Air Force Base’s official Facebook and Instagram Pages. You can find us at www.Facebook.com/ellsworthairforcebase and @ellsworthafb on Instagram.