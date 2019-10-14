Ellsworth AFB airman found dead in off-base residence

The name of the deceased is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.

“Team Ellsworth lost a member of the Raider family, and we are deeply saddened by this horrible event. We are focused on supporting the Airman’s family and our fellow Airmen who are mourning this loss,” said Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander.

The cause of death is under investigation.