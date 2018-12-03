Elks Hoop Shoot Winners Determined

PIERRE, S.D. – Six local kids were winners in the Elks Lodge No. 1953 Hoop Shoot at the Georgia Morse Middle School gym on Sunday evening. Molly Olson, Jett Yackley, Ava Johnson, Wesley Wittler, Reese Terwilliger, and Dawson Getz each won their age group and will advance to the Elks State Hoop Shoot on February 2, 2019, at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre. In total, 39 local kids participated in the free, annual free-throw contest. The lodge contest is the first step in advancing the April national championships in Chicago. The winners of the South Dakota contest on February 2 will compete at the regionals in Rapid City in March against the Montana and North Dakota state winners. Click on the link below to view the full press release.

12-2-18 hoop shoot press release