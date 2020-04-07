Elk’s holding coloring contest, drive through Easter Egg Hunt Sunday in Pierre

The Pierre Elk’s Lodge has modified this year’s Easter Egg Hunt, normally held on the Governor’s Residence Lawn.

This year, it will be a drive by event Easter Sunday (April 12) in front of the South Dakota State Capitol Building at 1pm CDT. In addition, the Elks are holding a paper Easter Egg coloring contest. Find links to the pages that may be used in the contest in the Elks Easter Egg Hunt slider at the top of our website www.drgnews.com. The coloring contest is open to all children in the Fort Pierre and Pierre area.

Color the eggs, post them in your windows, then take a photo and post them on the Pierre Elk’s Lodge Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PierreSDElks by April 11, 2020. Judges will select winners and award prizes.