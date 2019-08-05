Elizbeth “Betty” Clement 1928 – 2019

MILLER, SD – Elizabeth F. “Betty” Clement, 91, of Miller, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Center in Miller.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Miller with Father Tom Clement and Father Paul Josten, celebrants. Burial following at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will begin 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.

Betty was born March 1, 1928 in Lake Henry, Minnesota to Joseph and Angela (Weidner) Gottwald. She married Hubert A. Clement in Miller, South Dakota on June 28, 1949. They lived in Miller, and while Hubert was in the National Guard, she moved to be with her family near Regal, Minnesota. Later, Betty and Hubert farmed in the Miller and St. Lawrence, South Dakota area, they moved to Miller in 1982.

Betty had been employed by Joan’s Drug, Pierson’s Greenhouse, and the Good Samaritan Center. She was an award-winning crafter, receiving recognition for her talents at the South Dakota State Fair for several years.

She is survived by her husband, Hubert of Miller; nine children: Dianne (Jim) Gropper of Huron, Mary (Mark) Wilson of Gilbert, AZ, Janet (John) Mastalir of Las Vegas, NV, Ken (Julie) of Presho, Lois (Thomas) Van Lent of Tallahassee, FL, Joan of Gettysburg, Charles of Madison, Brian of Mitchell, Brad of St. Lawrence; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Phillip Gottwald of Minnesota and Leo Gottwald of Montana.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; and four sisters.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Betty’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.