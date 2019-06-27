Elizabeth Larson 1936 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Elizabeth Larson, 82, of Pierre died on Monday, June 24 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, June 29th at 12:00pm at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Ft. Pierre, SD

VISITATION: Friday, June 28th from 4:00-6:00pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a 6pm Rosary

INTERMENT: Onida Cemetery following the Mass

Elizabeth M. Larson of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully on Monday June 24, 2019. Elizabeth Mary Hoffman was born at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Pierre on January 15, 1936. She was the oldest child of Martin E. Hoffman and Nettie (Giddings) Hoffman. As a little girl she acquired the nickname “Top” which is the name many friends and family still call her today. As a small child her parents and siblings Jim, Midge & Chuck lived on a farm about 3 miles south of Fort Pierre, SD, along the Bad River Part. After years of drought, came rains, which caused floods so in 1942 the family moved to Fort Pierre. Elizabeth graduated from Fort Pierre High School in 1955. After graduating from Black Hills Business College in Rapid City she worked in the accounting field. Elizabeth was married three times. Her first husband was Jim Burley. On April, 25, 1958 she married Frank Vrooman. She and Frank lived in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area. To this union one son Lawrence Martin Vrooman was born. On June 24, 1968 she married Donley W Larson. Donley and Elizabeth lived on a farm NE of Onida, SD. To this union one daughter Rachel Dawn Larson was born. Elizabeth enjoyed living and working on the farm. She loved spending time in her gardens and orchard. Elizabeth was a wonderful cook. Her love for cooking lead her to own/operate the Chuckwagon in Fort Pierre in the 1980’s. During this time she also did catering for various events and reunions. She is survived by her son Larry (Marci) Vrooman of St Paul, MN. Her daughter Rachel (Brian) Olson of Fort Pierre. 4 Grandchildren Stephen Vrooman of Omaha NE. Brooke (Andrew) Olson-Johnson of Minneapolis, MN, Kyle Olson of Sioux Falls, SD & Jamison Vrooman of St Paul. One brother Jim (Edith) Hoffman of Fort Pierre. One sister Josephine (Jerry) Rosenberg of Trinity, TX. Sister In-laws Doris Hoffman of Rapid City, SD, Hazel Vrooman & Shirley Vrooman both of Sioux Falls. Brother In-law Jerry Vrooman. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donley Larson, ex-husbands Jim Burley & Frank Vrooman, brother Charles Hoffman. The following Brother/sister In-laws : Vern & Danny Vrooman, Carol(Ken)Reiter, Ardith(Charles)Serbouski, Bernice (Gregory) Zacher, Evelyn(Lyle) Vanderpool, Shirley Vrooman, Leland (Ruth)Larson.