Elena Svingen to Play at Dakota Wesleyan University

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Lady Governor volleyball standout Elena Svingen will sign a letter of intent Tuesday morning to play collegiately at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. Svingen set a single-season record with 366 kills this past season for the Lady Govs, giving her 590 total kills over her three-year career, to go along with 72 total blocks and 58 service aces. She was named to the Class AA All State 2nd Team this past season and also was All ESD Conference the past two years. Svingen will join a DWU squad that finished last season with their first winning record since 1993. Middle blockers Callie Heath of Colome and Jadean Nelson of Platte-Geddes, as well as libero Sara Herman of Lyman, have also signed to play for the Tigers next season.