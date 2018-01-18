Electronic Logging Device Comment Deadline is Tomorrow

South Dakota truckers and others who may be negatively affected by proposed changes to Electronic Logging Device have until tomorrow (Fri.) to voice their concerns.

In November, the US Department of Transportation announced a 90-day delay of its ELD rules for live load truckers, which were originally scheduled to take effect last month (Dec. 18). The US DOT is taking public comments regarding agricultural commodities through tomorrow (Jan. 19).

Comments link:

https://www.regulations.gov./comment?D=FMCSA_FRDOC_0001-2476