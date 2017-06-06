ELECTION RESULTS ARE IN FOR PIERRE MAYOR AND PIERRE SCHOOL BOARD

PIERRE SD – The final results are in from today’s election for the city of Pierre Mayor and Pierre School District Board Member.
Steve Harding was elected the new mayor of Pierre. Harding had 1,775 votes and Steve Robinson had 413 votes
Dan Cronin was elected new Pierre School District Board Member. Cronin had 1,159 votes and Bob Stalley 686 and Dawson Lewis had 415 votes.
Each newly elected official will begin their duties July of 2017.
