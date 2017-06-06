Eleanor Clark 1924 – 2017

MOBRIDGE, SD - Memorial Mass for Eleanor Clark, 92, of Mobridge will be at 1 PM, Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery. Eleanor passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Mobridge Regional Hospital. Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of arrangements.

Eleanor Alberta Clark was born on July 15, 1924, in Montreal, Canada, to Ervin and Mary Grace (Cookson) Ruth. At age 5 she moved with her father to Washington, DC. Also during her childhood she moved with her mother to Puerto Rico for a time before returning to Washington, DC. Her first job was with the Army Map Service in Washington, DC. She was then transferred to San Antonio, TX where she met George Vallance. To this union one daughter, Elizabeth, was born. They made their home in New York before moving to New Jersey. Eleanor and Elizabeth moved to Washington, DC where she work as a secretary for a government office.

Eleanor married Donald Clark on September 6, 1960 in Stanton, VA where they made their home until 1963 when they moved to Sierra Vista, AZ. In late 1965 the family moved to Ohio and later Minnesota. While in Minnesota Eleanor worked at the Minneapolis Zoo, at the library and as a lunch aid at school. In August of 2001 Donald and Eleanor moved to Mobridge to retire. Donald passed away in October of that year and Eleanor has since resided in Mobridge.

Eleanor was a member of the Art Club in Mobridge and the Red Hatters. When she was younger she enjoyed riding horse, swimming and ice skating.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Vallance of Mobridge, grandchildren, Anthony Vallance of Athens, GA and Angela Vallance of Cleveland, OH, 6 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Elizabeth Del Abaume of North Brook, IL, and Audrey of Canada, and a nephew, Bob of Chicago.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husbands, Donald Clark and George Vallance.