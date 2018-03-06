Elda Olson 1928 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Elda Olson, 89, of Pierre passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Memorial Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Isburg
Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. The Memorial Services will begin at
10:00 AM Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the 1st United Methodist Church in Pierre with
interment at Highmore Cemetery, Highmore SD.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel.
Elda Tislau Olson was born at the farmhouse south of Highmore November 16,
1928 to Ludwig Tislau and Barbara Fischer Tislau. She was the 6th of their 7
children. Emil, Louis (Shorty), Leonard (Babe), LeRoy, and 2 that passed in infancy.
She grew up in Highmore where she attended school until the 8th grade. She has also
been a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and was a member of the Moose
Lodge Auxiliary.
She was married to Vernon (Bud) Robert Olson, the love of her life, in
Highmore on April 15, 1945. To this union 8 children were born. After they were
married, they lived south of Highmore before moving to Pierre where they ran the
Dakota Café together. She touched the lives of many people while bartending at Lariat
Lanes for many years. Later, she worked at the Chateau and then the Moose Lodge.
Elda enjoyed gardening and tending her flowers, cooking/canning, embroidery,
ceramics, watching NFL games, loved fishing and the outdoors. But was most proud
when watching her kids, grandkids and even great grandkids in any activity. She also
cherished her time traveling and spending time making memories with family and
friends.
Elda is survived by her children, Verne & Jeanne Olson, Vince (Deceased) &
Betty Olson (Vance, Vivian, Vinnie), Larry & Susan Olson (Aaron, Audra), Lawrence
& Carol Olson (Leah, Raylene, Levi, Ross) (Tina), Bonnie Larson (JuJet, Derek),
Merrill & Karen Olson (Jennifer, Amber), Betty & Mark Wheelhouse (Brett, Daron,
Damon), and Susan Olson (Dustin, Alysha), 20 great grandkids, sister-in- law Lorena
Tislau, numerous nieces and nephews, and her Parkwood family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon (Bud) Robert Olson, son
Vincent Ray Olson, her parents, all her brothers and sister and also 2 infant
grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
