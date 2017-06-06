Elaine Lahren 1930 – 2017

MOBRIDGE, SD - Graveside services for Elaine Lahren age 87 will be Monday June 12, 2017 at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan, ND. Elaine passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 at Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center in Mobridge. Arrangements are entrusted with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge, SD.

Elaine Marie Lahren age 87 passed away on Monday May 1, 2017 at the Golden Care Center in Mobridge. Elaine was born April 10, 1930 in Trail City, South Dakota, to the late Jacob and Minnie Bender. She was married to Wayne G. Lahren, who preceded her in death in 2002. The Lahrens were ranchers in Mobridge for many years. Elaine loved to garden and collected prairie flowers to make arrangements for her home. She also spent many enjoyable hours sewing and embroidering various items. Elaine especially enjoyed making her home ready for the holidays always baking and decorating for her family. Elaine and Wayne raised five children in Mobridge: Lacey Lahren (New Mexico), Dianne (Tom) Harper (Wisconsin), Terry (Janet) Lahren (North Dakota), Kevin (Trudy) Lahren (South Dakota) and Kent (Kelly) Lahren (Mobridge). Elaine is also survived by 13 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two brothers: Marlin and Daryl. Elaine was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge. She will be laid to rest with Wayne at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, Monday June 12 at 10 am.

-