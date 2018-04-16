Elaine Jundt 1937 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Elaine A. Jundt, 80, of Pierre, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00am, Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Lutheran Memorial Church followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00am with lunch to follow. Inurnment will be held Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Black Hills National Cemetery

Elaine Arliss (Wolff) Jundt was born in Eureka, SD on October 28, 1937 to Otto and Bertha (Thurn) Wolff. Elaine lived with her family on the farm nine miles North of Eureka where her grandparents, Jacob and Christina (Gohl) Wolff, had homesteaded. She attended country school ¼ mile from the farm.

Elaine’s father passed away in October of 1946 and the family moved into the town of Eureka. Her mother passed away in February during her freshman year of high school. She lived with an aunt and uncle and also her grandma Thurn until she graduated from Eureka high school as the Valedictorian of her class.

Elaine met Clyde when she was 14 years old. They were married on August 14th, 1955 at Zion American Lutheran Church in Eureka. They moved to Rapid City where Clyde continued to pursue his education in engineering. Clyde’s military obligation brought them to Camp Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Camp McCoy, Wisconsin.

Clyde and Elaine made their home in Pierre, SD. Elaine was a stay at home mom while her children were young, later worked as a teacher’s aide, and at the State of SD in the department of social services until she retired in 1994.

Elaine enjoyed traveling, taking part in grandchildren activities and was a member of the Germans from Russian Heritage Society.

She was an active member at Lutheran Memorial Church and will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Elaine is survived by her husband Clyde, son Darrell, and daughters Debra(Alan) Bakeberg, Pierre SD, Sharie (Pat) Novak, New Ulm, MN, Mary (Mike) Scott, Aberdeen, SD, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, sister Sharon (Laurel) Petersen- Metamora, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Roger Wolff.