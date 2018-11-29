Elaine Hanson 1928 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Elaine Hanson, 90, of Pierre, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Miller, SD

Elaine Coss-Hanson, resident of Pierre SD, formerly Miller, SD passed away on

November 17, 2018 at the age of 90 years. She has donated her body to the Mayo Clinic in

Rochester, MN.

Elaine enhanced the family of Henry and Ella (Berreth) Namanny on May 23, 1928. She was the middle child of five. She spent her earliest years waitressing in the family cafes in both Highmore and Miller. She became a hairdresser and worked in Miller becoming especially skilled in the all-in-one permanent wave machine and finger waves with clamps.

Elaine and John (Bill) Coss were joined in matrimony on October 18, 1948 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Miller. After a year of marriage, Elaine became the mother of a homely baby, Debra, who became the most beautiful baby in the world until she was joined by more of the most

beautiful babies, Steven, Rebecca, Victoria Elizabeth, Theresa, Zackary, Jordan, and Mary Dawn. All of them carried the title of “Most Beautiful Baby”.

Elaine’s husband (Bill) died in 1980. Several years later, an old high school classmate whose wife had also passed on, pursued Elaine. On November 7, 1986, Elaine joined in marriage with Robert (Bob) W. Hanson from Highmore, SD. Although Bob did not have his own

grandchildren, five seconds after the wedding he inherited grandchildren: Amy, John, Adam,

Gabriel, Cristina, Tyson, Melia, Macy, McKenzie, Kristy, Holly, John and Anne. Bob passed

away November 30, 1997.

Elaine enjoyed Altar Society, hospital auxiliary, RSVP, German and Norwegian clubs, card

clubs, and her casino group.

She will be sadly missed by her surviving children, Debra Coss-Fricke, Steven Coss, Rebecca Coss Stack, Theresa Benz, Zachary (Agnes) Coss, Jordan Coss and step-sons Bobby and Billy Hanson. Elaine also has one surviving brother, Michael (Peggy) Namanny. She also has great

grandchildren Cameron, Karisa, Royce, Mabel, Louis, Garrett and Hudson.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husbands: Bill Coss and Bob Hanson; brothers: Edwin and Dutch Namanny; sister: Betty Jean Davis; daughters: Victoria Elizabeth Coss and Mary Dawn

Ropp; sons in law: Pat Benz and Ron Fricke.

Elaine’s daughter Mary Dawn Ropp and sons in law Ronald Fricke and Pat Benz participated in the organ donor program. Elaine and her husband Bill as well as a brother in law James Coss donated their bodies to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN for research and education. Her children strongly support these programs.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.