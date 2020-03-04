Eisenbiez Named to All Summit League Indoor Track and Field Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Summit League named 22 Jackrabbits to the 2020 Indoor Track & Field All-League Teams, announced Tuesday. Of the 22 athletes, Addison Eisenbeiz, a high jumper for the Jackrabbit womens team is on the All League squad. Eisenbeiz won the Summit League High Jump title at the conference indoor meet last weekend clearing 5-8.75. To receive the accolade, a student-athlete must finish in the top three in an event category at the league championship meet this weekend. The Jackrabbit men finished second with 179 points, while the women came in third with 94.