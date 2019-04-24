Eisenbiez Climbing the SDSU High Jump Chart

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State track and field teams came away with six event champions and 14 personal-best marks from the South Dakota Twilight on Tuesday evening. Freshman standout Addison Eisenbeisz keeps climbing up the SDSU all-time high jump charts, this time sharing the No. 3 spot with Jill Wittenwyler from 1993 and Kali Olson in 2014 and winning her second career outdoor high jump competition clearing 5-08.75. Before Tuesday’s meet, the Pierre native was tied No. 8 all-time with Lora Shearer (2009) before adding 1.75 inches. She finished the indoor campaign with the No. 8 all-time mark at 5-07.00 and is the first Jack in the school’s outdoor top 10 since Monique Mack in 2017.