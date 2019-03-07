Edward Bergeson 1937 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Edward Bergeson, 82, died March 5th 2019 after a brief stay at Avera McKennan Hospital due to a falling accident. Funeral service will be 1:00pm, Monday, March 11 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Scotty Philip Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Ed was born February 2nd 1937 to John and Gunhilda (Opsal) Bergeson in Pierre, SD. In 1963 he married Shirley Horn in Washington DC. He was stationed there for 2 years while in the US Army. The couple moved to Pierre. He worked at Homestake Mine for 6 months and then for Culligan Water Softener for 15 years. The couple had three children; Jimmy, Brenda and Connie. The family moved to Belle Fourche in 1972 and he worked at America Colloid and Farmer Ranchers Coop. In 1994 they moved to Maryville, TN, where he conditioned cattle. In 1994 they moved to Hayes, SD, and ranched until 2001 when he retired and moved into Ft. Pierre.

Ed had a very adventurous life. He liked to hunt, trap and fish. He collected antiques, guns and broke horses. He was a people person and loved visiting and playing card.

Ed is survived by his wife Shirley, 2 children; Brenda (Darin) Greseth of Wichta, KS, and Connie (Dusty) Gilbert of Alger, OH, 11 grandchildren: Casey, Shelby, Joshua, Jessica, Heather, Lydia, Edward, Katie, Cecilia, Bridget and Vincent. He is also survived by his brothers; Bert (Sue) Bergeson and Paul Bergeson, sisters; Emilia Lumbard and Martha (Elmer) Goosen. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son Jimmy.