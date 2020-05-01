Edmunds Central 5th grader takes 3rd place in SD Arbor Day Poster Contest

A 5th grade student at Edmunds Central School in Roscoe won third place in the 2020 South Dakota Arbor Day Poster Contest.

Joclyn Vargason’s poster was chosen from among 567 entries around the state. Vargason will receive a certificate, a $75 cash prize and will be one of the top 12 posters featured in the state’s annual Arbor Day Poster Contest Calendar.



Sienna Vera Weiman, a fifth-grade student at Sacred Heart Elementary School in Yankton, won 1st place. Weiman will receive a $125 cash prize, a certificate of achievement and her poster will be featured on the division’s poster contest promotional flyer. Weiman’s teacher, Barb Geigle, will receive $175 for the purchase of educational supplies.

Abigail Ingham of Madison Elementary School in Madison was selected as the second-place winner. Ingham receives a $100 cash prize and a certificate of achievement.





This year’s contest theme was “Trees Are Terrific…In Cities and Towns!.”



The annual Arbor Day Poster Contest is designed to help promote the importance of Arbor Day and tree planting and is open to all South Dakota fifth graders. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Resource Conservation & Forestry Division, the South Dakota Society of American Foresters, Aspen Arboriculture Solutions, LLC and the South Dakota Arborists Association sponsor the state contest.