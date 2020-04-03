Early research shows COVID-19 can live on surfaces for up to three days

Scientists are still researching how long the COVID-19 virus can survive on surfaces.

South Dakota state epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton says at this point, it could be up to three days.

State Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the majority of the time, a person gets COVID-19 by coming into contact with someone who has it.

Clayton says people not displaying symptoms can also spread COVID-19 to others.

The Health Department reports a third positive case of COVID-19 in Hughes County. The first two cases are now considered to have recovered.

To date, 165 people in South Dakota have tested positive and over 4200 have tested negative. 17 people have been hospitalized and 57 have recovered.

The South Dakota Department of Health provides updated COVID-19 information at COVID.SD.GOV.