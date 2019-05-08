Early morning power outage in Pierre disrupts morning commute

An early morning power outage made the morning drive in Pierre a little more interesting this morning (Wed.).

City utilities director Brad Palmer says the outage started around midnight.

Palmer says traffic signals were impacted, which caused them to be in flash mode this morning during the morning commute. He says this power outage lasted longer and affected more area than they usually do.

The outage extended from Ree Street to Highland Avenue, including half of Euclid Avenue and from North Harrison Avenue to Sully Avenue.