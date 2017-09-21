Eagle Creek Building Will Be Redesigned and Home to City Hall Soon

PIERRE SD – The Pierre City Commission expects to close early next month on the building that will become the new home for city officials.

Pierre city administrator Kristi Honeywell gave an update to the commission at last night’s meeting.

Honeywell says the initial contract cost is $66-thousand and covers initial costs for redesigning the 1st floor of the Eagle Creek Building.

Honeywell says they plan to close on the sale of the Eagle Creek Building October 2. The remodel is expected to be finished by May of next year (2018).

Mayor Steve Harding said once the city offices move to the new location, they do still plan to have at least one drop box for payments in the downtown area.

The Pierre City Commission meets each Tuesday evening at 5:30 at City Hall.