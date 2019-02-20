Eagle Butte Woman Indicted on Methamphetamine Charges

An Eagle Butte, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Mary Etta Kessler, age 55, was indicted on February 13, 2019, she pleaded not guilty.

The Indictment alleges that from an unknown time no later than April 1, 2016, through February 13, 2019, Kessler conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in South Dakota.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in prison and/or a $5,000,000 fine, a lifetime of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for each count. Restitution may also be ordered.

Kessler was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.