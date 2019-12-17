Eagle Butte man sentenced to 12 days in federal prison, 2 years supervised release for giving a false statement

A 24-year-old man from Eagle Butte convicted of giving a False Statement has been sentenced by a federal court judge.

Paul Stands For was sentenced to 12 days in federal prison and 2 years of supervised release.

The conviction stemmed from an incident in April 2019, where Stands For willfully made a false statement to a Task Force Officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force. Stands For said a stolen handgun was his, when he knew this statement was false. Stands For lied in order to obstruct an investigation into whether a convicted felon unlawfully possessed the stolen handgun.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Stands For was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.