Eagle Butte Man Sentenced on Methamphetamine Charges

A 33-year-old Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man convicted of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) has been sentenced in federal court.

Nolan Clown must serve six months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Clown admitted to distributing methamphetamine to another individual for money in August 2016, in Eagle Butte. Clown further admitted he had distributed methamphetamine on at least one other occasion.

Clown was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.