Eagle Butte Man Sentenced for Assault

A 37-year-old Eagle Butte, SD, man convicted of Assault With a Dangerous Weapon has been sentenced in federal court.

Benjamin Morrison must serve 27 months in federal prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release.

The conviction comes from an incident in February of this year, when Morrison and an individual were in a vehicle together and got into an argument. Morrison pulled the vehicle over, got out, pulled the passenger out of the vehicle and hit her with his fist. The woman fell to the ground while Morrison continued punching her and then began to kick her.

Morrison was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.