Eagle Butte Man Sentenced for Arson

An Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man convicted of Arson has been sentenced in federal court.

44-year-old Stuart Turning Heart was sentenced to 3.5 years (42 months) in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Turning Heart plead guilty in December.

The conviction stems from an incident on August 14, 2017, when Turning Heart and his girlfriend had been drinking at a friend’s residence in

Eagle Butte, and were asked to leave by the owner. The owner left. When he came back a short time later the home was on fire. Law enforcement was called immediately.

During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Turning Heart’s girlfriend saw Turning Heart come running from the victim’s home and say “I finally lit it, I lit the house on fire.” She looked up and saw smoke coming from the house. Law enforcement also interviewed two witnesses who stated that Turning Heart admitted to each of them separately that he had lit the home on fire and was laughing and joking about it.

ATF concluded that the fire started at the back of the home where a mattress was lit on fire.

Turning Heart was immediately turned over to the custody of the US Marshals Service.