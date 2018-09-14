Eagle Butte Man Indicted on Methamphetamine Charges

A 35-year-old Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

David Little Wounded plead not guilty.

The Indictment alleges that between April 2016 and August 2018, Little Wounded intentionally possessed and distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The Indictment also alleges in February and June of 2017, Little Wounded, knowingly and intentionally possessed with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Little Wounded was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has been set for October 30, 2018.