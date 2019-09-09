Eagle Butte Man Indicated on Assault Charges

A 31-year-old Eagle Butte man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Oscar Lance Whiteman pled not guilty.

The Indictment alleges that on June 28, 2019, Whiteman assaulted a female, which resulted in serious bodily injury, and on August 11, 2019, Whiteman assaulted that same female and a male, which resulted in serious bodily injury to both victims. The Indictment further alleges that Whiteman assaulted the male victim with a dangerous weapon, that is, shod feet.

The maximum penalty if convicted is 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release and restitution may also be ordered.

Whiteman was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.