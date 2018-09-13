Dylan Fulton 1998 – 2018

ST. LAWRENCE, SD – Dylan Fulton, 20, of St. Lawrence, passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Celebration of Dylan’s life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 15, 2018 at the Miller High School Armory. Burial will follow at G.A.R. Cemetery in Miller. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m., Friday, September 14, 2018 followed by a 5:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the Miller Community Center in Miller.

Dylan Wilson Fulton was born April 7, 1998 in Pierre, SD to Paul and Kayleen (Wyly) Fulton, joining big brother, Wyatt Paul. His sisters, Mackayln Rae and Jenna Marie completed their family. Dylan grew up on the Fulton Ranch working alongside his dad, uncle, siblings, cousins, and grandparents. He also enjoyed going to help at grandpa and grandma Wyly’s ranch to work cattle with the Wyly cousins and uncles. He always made work a fun time.

He graduated co-valedictorian from Miller High School in May, 2017 and was a blood donor in honor of his cousins. He had a 4.0 GPA and then went on to further his education at the University of Minnesota to study animal science. He was so excited and he was so ready. He made the decision two weeks before leaving home to join Alpha Gamma Rho, an ag fraternity and held the office of Vice Noble Ruler of Scholarships. He also was the Gopher Dairy Barn Assistant Manager at the Minnesota State Fair, and just became the Sheep Barn Manager at the U of MN; beginning his work in the sheep barn during his second semester of college. It was a great fit for him. He loved it all as well as his AGR brothers. He immediately became involved which gave him leadership opportunities. At the U of MN, he was on the Dean’s List both semesters with a 4.0 GPA.

In junior high and high school, he was involved in 4-H rodeo, FFA, school plays, cross country, track, basketball, S.D. High School Rodeo, co-director of the spring play, FCCLA, honor roll, class officer, and National Honor Society. Dylan required very little sleep so when he was younger, he spent countless hours late into the night reading. He was often compared to his uncle, Neil Fulton, and great uncle, James Wyly; who are both lawyers.

In FFA, he was an officer. He and his team qualified for Nationals in Farm Business Management, where he placed 1st individually at the state convention. At sporting events, he would often get in front of the crowd and motivate them to support the Miller Rustlers.

He loved spending time with any animals. During high school he had a flock of chickens and kept his mom and sometimes grandmas and aunt Susan stocked in eggs. Dylan was a hardworking, responsible, peacemaking, animal loving, family orientated, fun-loving, witty goofball! He had an infectious personality. You were either his friend or his frenemy.

Blessed to have shared in his life are his parents, Paul and Kayleen Fulton; siblings: Wyatt, Mackayln, and Jenna Fulton; paternal grandparents, Tex and Annie Fulton; maternal grandparents; Mack and Karen Wyly; aunts and uncles, 21 cousins; a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Art and Mary Cowan, Harley and Pearl Fulton, Wilson and Iva Wyly and Cliff and Eunice Small; and uncle, Brian Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, the family will establish a memorial in Dylan’s honor.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Dylan’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net