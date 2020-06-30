DWU Sports Information Honored

MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University’s Sports Information Department has been awarded two national awards and one regional award in the annual Publications & Design Contest by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

The DWU team finished second in the contest for Men’s Basketball Media Guide and Basketball programs. Also, DWU took third in District 7’s Fall/Winter/Spring Posters Contest with its football schedule poster.

Dakota Wesleyan’s Director of Sports Information is former Tiger football player Ian McClanahan. Before he took the job full-time in 2018, McClanahan was a graduate assistant in the department. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from DWU.