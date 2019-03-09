DWU Season Ends at Buzzer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team fell one shot short of pulling off a national tournament stunner on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon. The Tigers put a scare into No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan on Friday, but the Wildcats escaped 87-86 in a heart-pounding battle in Sioux Falls at the NAIA Division II men’s basketball tournament. Ty Hoglunds 3 point shot at the buzzer missed the mark to end the Tigers season. Hoglund finished with 19 points after scoring just three points in the first half. The junior guard also surpassed the 2,000-point mark early early in the second half, becoming the sixth player in DWU history to reach the plateau. Nick Harden added 22 points and Sam McCloud scored 20 points. The Tigers finish the season 23-10 after reaching the national tournament for the fifth straight year.

(Courtesy mitchellrepublic.com)