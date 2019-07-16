DWU Receives Special Olympics South Dakota Award

MITCHELL, S.D. – Dakota Wesleyan University, along with the Mitchell community has been selected to receive the 2019 Don Baker Award on behalf of Special Olympics South Dakota. The Don Baker Award is the highest honor selected by Special Olympics South Dakota. The award is given in honor of Don Baker who was a volunteer and official starter for the Special Olympics events for many years. The award is given annually to an individual, organization, business or agency that has given outstanding support to Special Olympics South Dakota. Over the last two years, DWU and the Mitchell community hosted the State Special Olympics Basketball Tournament. During each of those two years, SOSD has broken the participation record for most teams and participants.