DWU Players Named NAIA All Tournament and All Ameria

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team had a pair of players named to the all-tournament team after reaching the NAIA Division II national semifinals for a second straight season. Alexandria native Kynedi Cheeseman was named to the first team, while Rylie Osthus made the second team and also was given the Hustle Award. Cheeseman and Sarah Carr were both named an honorable mention All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. They helped the Tigers finish 31-6 this season.

(Courtesy mitchellrepublic.com)