DWU National Champions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – History has been made as the Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team secured its first ever NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship. DWU defeated Concordia University, 82-59 in the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Mercy Medical Center and Seaboard Triumph Foods, Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Kynedi Cheeseman was named the tournament Most Valuable Player with a 26-point performance in the championship game. Ashley Bray finished with 21 points and five rebounds, while Chelsey Nagel finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. DWU shot 47 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range, while outrebounding the Bulldogs, 41-30. The Tigers finish the season with an overall record of 32-6, tying the school record for most wins in a season.