DWU-DSU Football Out in 2020

An excellent South Dakota college football rivalry won’t be renewed this season. Dakota Wesleyan and Dakota State were to have played for the 75th time on August 27th in Mitchell, but that game cannot be played. The NAIA announced recently that due to the pandemic, colleges and universities cannot begin fall practice until August 15th and can’t begin competition until early September. If games are played, DWU would now open the season with its Great Plains Athletic Conference opener, September 12 at Hastings. DSU’s first game would be September 19 at Wisconsin-La Crosse.